24 children among 36 rescued by security from illegal Luweero centre

A joint security operation in collaboration with the Luweero District Probation and welfare office has rescued 24 children and 12 male adults from a suspected illegal home operating secretly at Naanywa Village in Nyimbwa Sub County.

The operation that responded to intelligence information provided by the community leaders at Naanywa village on Thursday closed the illegal home and transferred the victims to Luweero Central Police Station (CPS) and the Luweero Child Reception Centre managed by Uganda Police.

Savanah Region acting police spokesperson Mr Patrick Lule revealed that the rescued are from different parts of the Country including districts of Wakiso, Yumbe, Ntoroko, Jinja, Mbale, Bombo and Arua among others.

The police have not sanctioned any charges against the children and adults but statements were recorded “to ascertain the kind of activity that was taking place.”

“Both the children and adults rescued from the illegal home are not under arrest but the police will find means of helping them re-unite with their respective parents and relatives,” he said.

But Luweero Senior Probation Officer, Ms Martha Butono in a brief interview described the conditions under which the 36 persons were living as “unhygienic and life threatening.”

“Some of the children were sharing the same shelter with goats in a building that is unhygienic. Our concern as the Probation office was about the safety of the children at a time when we expect all children to be with their parents and guardians,” she told Monitor on December 15.

While some of the children were sleeping on triple bunk beds, the entire environment was very unhygienic with the children's lives compromised. Some of the children have spent more than 2 months at the illegal home while several reported, a month ago, she reveals.

But Luweero RDC Richard Bwabye reveals that while the children, adults and the wife to the director of the illegal home who is still at large claim that they were helping the children and youth learn the Quran and Islamic teachings, the fact that the home is illegal raises security concerns.