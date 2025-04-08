29 held in Ibanda over mob killing of police constable

The police in Ibanda are holding 29 people in connection with the violent killing of a police constable by a mob on Friday. The detainees are mostly residents of Kyembogo village, who were reportedly disturbed upon hearing of the death of a prisoner at Nyabuhikye Government Prison, identified as Razaro Kahangire. The prison inmate had been arrested on March 18 over a land dispute and was on remand pending trial, with the case scheduled to be heard on April 10. However, he suddenly fell ill and died at a local health center. More in this report...