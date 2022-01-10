Video

40 arrested for attacking motorists, pedestrians along the Northern Bypass

Police says they have arrested over 40 people in connection with the attacks against people who use the Northern By-Pass. They add that the suspects will soon be produced in court. This follows numerous reports from the public, including videos of victims who have been attacked by stone-throwers while using the bypass. Police say they have stepped up patrols on the road but are challenged by several dark sections across the highway.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.