50 Ugandan children sent to India for free heart surgeries

Fifty Ugandan children with life-threatening heart conditions have been flagged off to India to undergo free surgeries. The initiative, funded by the Indian Association of Uganda, will see the children treated at Namar Health Hospital in India.

The surgeries will cover a wide range of cardiac interventions, including bypass procedures and abdominal valve replacements. Many of the children suffer from congenital heart defects, which, if left untreated, drastically reduce life expectancy.


