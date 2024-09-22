52-Year-Old South Sudanese refugee enrolls in primary school

Hello
Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa
Ready to continue your informative journey with us?
Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.
Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.
Subscribe for a month to get full access
The absence of stringent regulatory measures over ultra-processed foods continues to expose millions of children to unhealthy foods
Why would Muhoozi suddenly be at loggerheads with Rwabwogo?
Garbage around the city must be making Ssebaana smile in his grave