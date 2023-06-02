65 Nabisunsa students graduate with DELF diplomas in the French language

A total of 65 students from Nabisunsa Girls’ Secondary School have graduated with DELF diplomas in the French language from the French Ministry of Education after attaining proficiency in the language. Michael Kushemererwa, a French teacher at Nabisunsa for both the UNEB and international curriculums, the students attained proficiency in speaking, writing, reading, and listening. He noted that after attaining several pieces of training in various countries, he realized the students needed DELF training to bring them up to speed with learners in other countries.