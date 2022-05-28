A profile of Yusuf Rugarama, the only martyr from Ankole

Yusuf Rugarama is is the only Christian martyr from Ankole Region which is hosting this year’s Martyr’s celebrations at the Namugongo Anglican Site.The Munyankore martyr who, before his martyrdom was a slave in Buganda is believed to have been killed over suspicion that he was leaving the country for England with the missionaries. EDWARD MUHUMUZA looks at the rare details of the life of this young boy who historians think, provoked his death by relentlessly singing christian hymns against Kabaka Mwanga’s henchmen.