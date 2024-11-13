Abandoned as an infant, 23-year-old Olo struggles with rejection

In 2001, a helpless infant named Joseph Olo was found abandoned along Kitante Road in Kampala, wrapped in a polythene bag. Passersby discovered him and he was later adopted through legal processes.

Now, at 23 years old, Olo is grappling with the painful consequences of never knowing his biological parents. His adoptive mother, who lives in Aton village, Alito Parish in Kole District, is elderly and in poor health. Worse still, Olo has been rejected by her family, leaving him feeling abandoned for the second time in his life.