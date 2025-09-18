Hello

Video

Activists call for more punitive action against sex trafficking

Human rights activists are calling for more punitive action against human trafficking, as cases targeting Ugandans who seek employment abroad increase. The latest case is the death of two Ugandans in Dubai days after the duo was allegedly trafficked there by Ugandans who had connections within government agencies like the National Identification and Registration Authority- NIRA. Human trafficking is a multi-billion highly ranked transnational crime rivalled to drug trafficking.

