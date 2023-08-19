Activists concerned about prevalence of female genital mutilation

The National Association of Women’s Organizations in Uganda (NAWOU) is concerned that Female Genital Mutilation in eastern Uganda, particularly the districts of Amudat, Moroto and Nakapiripirit continues unabated even with a law in place.

The cost of treatment of health complications resulting from female circumcision is estimated at US$ 1.4 billion per year, with this expected to rise unless urgent action is taken towards its abandonment. NTV speakS to PAULINE NABWIRE a program officer at National Association of Women's Organisations in Uganda about the persistence of this practice.