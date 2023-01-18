Against all odds: Salaama school fire victim struggles with her pain

Four months after a devastating fire engulfed a dormitory at the Salama School for the blind, one of the survivors is still struggling on the road to full recovery.13 year old Annet Namawejje survived death in a fire outbreak that claimed the lives of 12 of her colleagues, while she was left fighting for our own life in the Intensive care unit of Kiruddu hospital.But whereas she has made tremendous progress in this journey, her mother and single carer Cissy Nalweyiso says it has not been smooth sailing.

