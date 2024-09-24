Agricultural Innovations: Student Wins UGX 50 Million

Assumpta Nakalema’s innovation of a solar egg incubator has won her the top prize of UGX 50,000,000 at the third edition of the AYuTe Africa Challenge-Uganda. Angel Uwera was the first runner-up with a rapid soil testing machine, the “MAK Agrometer,” winning UGX 25,000,000, while Olivia Nakiwanuka’s Axis Solar earned UGX 10,000,000 to emerge as the second runner-up. Organized by Heifer International Uganda, the AYuTe Africa Challenge is an initiative dedicated to empowering young entrepreneurs and revolutionizing the agricultural sector across Africa. The Agriculture, Youth, and Technology initiative provides a dynamic platform for young innovators to present cutting-edge solutions to critical challenges in agriculture.