Agriculture ministry officials ordered to repay UGX 9 billion

The inspectorate of government has ordered officials from the ministry of agriculture, Animal Industry and fisheries, Bukalasa Agricultural college, the fisheries training institute and the Uganda National Bureau of Statistics to pay back over UGX 9 billion which they misappropriated during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The officials from MAAIF released the money to run the activities of the Bukalasa Agriculture College and the fisheries training institute but at the time, all learning institutions were closed because of the lockdown, while at UBOS the officials requested field work money while the country was under the lock down.