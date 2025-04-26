Aid cuts spur push for refugee financial inclusion

Following the latest decision by several foreign donors to either scale back or completely withdraw support for refugees, the World Food Programme recently cut food rations in Uganda to record lows due to funding gaps. This has prompted humanitarian agencies to partner with banks and microfinance institutions to build a more resilient refugee economy. Their goal is to make refugees more bankable and less dependent on aid. James Love, Director of Programmes at Mercy Corps, is urging commercial banks to tap into the refugee market and help close this growing financial gap. Ronah Nahabwe reports