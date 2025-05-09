AIDS Commission cites funding gaps in drug distribution after aid cuts

The Uganda AIDS Commission (UAC) has informed MPs that antiretroviral drugs are available in the country. However, they are facing challenges in delivering the drugs to hospitals and other necessary locations due to a lack of funds, following the United States' decision to cut its funding of over 600 billion shillings towards the fight against AIDS. This issue was discussed during a meeting with Members of Parliament from the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (COSASE), which was addressing the Auditor General's queries for the financial years 2023/2025.