Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa trains youth on agricultural skills
Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa- AGRA Africa has launched an ambitious program aimed at creating 1.5 million jobs for young farmers in Africa. The program in partnership with Mastercard Foundation, is aimed at encouraging young people to take up agriculture as a business. Jeremiah Rogito the specialist food systems and land use, AGRA, adds that the initiative if successful, should support up to 10 million people across the African continent.