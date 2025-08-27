ANITA ANNET AMONG: From humble beginnings to Uganda’s number three citizen

Anita Annet Among is the current Speaker of the 11th Parliament, having assumed the position in 2022.

Her journey from humble beginnings to the country’s highest legislative office is both inspiring and remarkable. Her career, characterized by controversies, is also a testament to resilience and steadfast determination.

She is the second woman in Uganda’s parliamentary history to hold the position of Speaker, after Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, with whom she has clashed in the race for the NRM CEC National Vice Chairperson (Female) position.

Jorram Paul Ssonko brings you the highs and lows in her life and political journey.