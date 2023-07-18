Archbishop Emeritus Paul Bakyenga passes away at 79

The Archdiocese of Mbarara has confirmed that Archbishop Emeritus Paul Bakyenga died this morning at the age of 79. Archbishop Bakyenga passed on at Nsambya Hospital in Kampala where he has been undergoing treatment. This comes three years after his retirement. Pope Francis accepted his resignation on 25th April 2020 after he turned 76 years of age. In his place, the pope appointed Bakyenga's auxiliary, Lambert Bainomugisha as the Archbishop of Mbarara. Bakyenga, who has been staying at the residence of the Vicar General in Bushenyi, has been in and out of the hospital and underwent surgery about a year ago. However, his health had improved and on Holy Thursday, he attended Chrism mass for priests from the archdiocese where he shared his health challenges and revealed that he was improving.