Archbishop Ssemogerere wants action on narcotics

The Archbishop of Kampala, Paul Ssemogerere, has voiced deep concern over the growing problem of drug abuse and alcoholism among the youth, linking these issues to a rise in mental health challenges such as depression and suicide. Delivering his Easter Sunday sermon at Lubaga Cathedral, Archbishop Ssemogerere called on parents and educational institutions to offer stronger guidance and support to young people. He emphasized that those battling addiction should be treated with compassion and seen as individuals in need of help, not as criminals. As David Ijjo reports, the Archbishop also urged authorities to prioritize rehabilitation efforts in addressing these critical societal challenges.