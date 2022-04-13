ARMY PROMOTIONS: Who is Brig. Gen. Charity Bainababo?

The promotion within the Uganda People’s Defence Forces on Tuesday raised to three the number of women in the coveted top four ranks of a general. The elevation of the commander of the Police Presidential Guard Charity Bainababo to the rank of Brigadier General follows in the footsteps of the bush war veteran Lieutenant General Proscovia Nalweyiso and the former UPDF spokesperson Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso. Before she was elected one of the 10 UPDF representatives in the 11th parliament, Bainababo was a familiar face within the security ring of the First Lady Janet Museveni by the virtue of being an aide-de-camp