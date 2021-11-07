ARUA AIRFIELD: City authorities anxious about delayed compensation

Arua city authorities have expressed concerns over delayed compensation for affected families around Arua Airfield set to become an airport by the Civil Aviation Authority. This follows a government audit report that showed that whereas the CAA was allocated UGX 529b for expansion works on the airport, there was little to show. The budding airport receives traffic from within Uganda and neighbouring South Sudan and the DRC Congo. CAA officials say until the affected families are compensated, little can be done.