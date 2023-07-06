Assessing call for probe into Bukedea By-elections

President Museveni’s letter demanding an investigation into acts of violence against a candidate in the recent LC 5 elections in Bukedea District has sparked a political storm. In a June 16 letter to the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, Museveni said he had received information that “government officials, on the night of the nomination, invaded the house of Mr. Omagor (David Stephen), confiscated his academic papers, and stole Shs 163 million from him so that he could not be nominated the following morning.” we take this under scrutiny and yet slide inside Oyam north by-elections happening today, how important is this to the nation, we shall understand this with Rogers Mulindwa - spokesperson, NRM and Alex Waiswa Mufimbiro - deputy spokesperson, NUP and Joseph Ochieno - political analyst.