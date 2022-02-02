AUDITOR GENERAL’S REPORT: Queries raised over Shs23bn for home study materials

The supplementary budget requests by the government stood at Shs6.2 trillion to bring the total approval to Shs51.6 trillion over and above the originally approved 45.4 trillion shillings for the reported financial period 2020/21. The Auditor-General noted a shortage of Shs5 trillion out of the released amount owing to shortfalls in expected revenue collection and unyielding borrowings. The report raises queries about unspent Shs23 billion allocated for the ministry of education and sports to print home study materials during the period the schools were closed.