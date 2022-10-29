Authorities concerned at rising Ebola infections

Health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng has expressed concern at the rapidly increasing cases of Ebola in Kassanda district. According to Dr Aceng, Kassanda has overtaken Mubende district as the Ebola hot spot moving from 5 to 12 more cases in a short period of time which has been attributed to a weak district health infrastructure as well as increased surveillance. This has in turn necessitated the ministry of health to open up another Ebola Treatment Unit in the district to cater for the rising cases.