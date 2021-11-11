Baryomunsi says DRC joint road projects to continue despite unrest

The Minister of ICT and National Guidance Hon Dr Chris Baryomunsi has said the government will continue with the ongoing construction of roads in the Democratic Republic of Congo in spite of the insurgency in the east of the country this week. The 223km road project links the two countries, with the project envisioned to boost cross border trade, improve security and connectivity between the two countries. The DRC is Uganda’s fourth-largest trading partner behind the UAE, South Sudan and Kenya. Baryomunsi spoke to journalists training in Kabale.