Besigye calls on opposition MPs to embrace activism

Dr Kizza Besigye, a former four-time presidential contestant has rallied the opposition Members of Parliament to engage the population to rise up to make a meaningful political change.

In a meeting with opposition MPs, Dr Besigye argued that in no way would the frequently mooted constitutional and electoral reforms lead to the desired changes.

He argued that even if the opposition parties are mandated to appoint the electoral commissioners, the persons would serve the interest of the incumbent president.

His views resonated with the paper presented by constitutional lawyer Peter Walubiri on the topical question about free, fair and credible elections.