Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Video

Besigye urges Ugandans to demand better services from government, accountability

Dr. Kizza Besigye, a four-time presidential candidate and former leader of the FDC Party, emphasized the need for Ugandans to demand better services as the nation marks 62 years of independence. He pointed out that the current government has strayed from the core priorities established after independence, urging citizens to hold their leaders accountable. Besigye asserted that the government's failure to provide adequate health and education services represents a betrayal of those who fought for the country's freedom. He made these remarks during a press conference in Kampala.

In the headlines