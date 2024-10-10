Besigye urges Ugandans to demand better services from government, accountability

Dr. Kizza Besigye, a four-time presidential candidate and former leader of the FDC Party, emphasized the need for Ugandans to demand better services as the nation marks 62 years of independence. He pointed out that the current government has strayed from the core priorities established after independence, urging citizens to hold their leaders accountable. Besigye asserted that the government's failure to provide adequate health and education services represents a betrayal of those who fought for the country's freedom. He made these remarks during a press conference in Kampala.