Faithful who took part in the Ecumenical Way of the Cross from All Saints Cathedral, Nakasero, were led by the Assistant Bishop of Kampala Diocese, Fredrick Jackson Baalwa. They were joined by the Cathedral Provost, Rev. Can. Dr. Rebecca Nyegenye. The procession made seven stopovers along the way, where Bishop Baalwa emphasized repentance and the need to reflect on Jesus’ crucifixion for people to inherit life after death.