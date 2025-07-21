Bishop Muhiirwa calls for responsible journalism in political season

The Fort Portal Diocese Bishop, Robert Muhiirwa, is urging journalists to avoid divisive reporting during this political season to prevent serving individual political agendas. Bishop Muhiirwa emphasized that journalists should focus on sharing stories of hope with the public and demonstrate professionalism to earn the public's trust and distinguish themselves from social media misinformation, which can incite unrest among members of the public. Bishop Muhiirwa made the remarks while presiding over Mass to commemorate Communication Day for Fort Portal Diocese, which took place yesterday at St. Adolf Church in Katoosa, Kyenjojo