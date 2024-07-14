Bishop Ssekamanya urges parental support for stable marriages

The Bishop Emeritus of Lugazi, Dr. Mathias Ssekamanya, has asked parents to support their children in settling into marriage. He says the institution of marriage is standing on shaky ground because parents have not played their role in counseling children before marriage.

Ssekamanya notes that many families view religious marriage as a prestige to their families but do not understand the precautionary measures to protect them from collapsing. The retired bishop was confirming over 100 children into Christianity at Esteem Junior School in Biira Ssumbwe, Wakiso District.