Bishop Ssemogerere wants pregnant learners in school

The Archbishop-elect of Kampala Dr Paul Ssemogerere says learners who got pregnant during the lockdown should be given chance to complete their education. However, he cautioned schools to ensure that the learning environment is conducive and free from bullying and harassment so that these learners can freely study without being stigmatized. Bishop Semogerere was today at Bethany Land Institute in Luwero District, where he led a memorial mass to celebrate the life of Fr. Anthony Rweza, who died last year due to Covid-19.