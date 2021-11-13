Bobi Wine blocked from appearing on local radio talk show in Mbale

The National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi and other party leaders traveled to Mbale for the first time, since the election, however, on reaching there they were blocked from appearing on BCU FM - a local radio station. The entourage, who had been booked for the show arrived on time, but were told by the station’s management that the police and the RCC Mbale had ordered them not host the National Unity Platform, although they had paid for the show. From here the Kyagulanyi entourage continued to Half London, a part of Mbale city, where they formally opened regional offices and met newly elected leaders from Bugisu region. The trip there saw many joining the team and chanting jingles in praise of Kyagulanyi. The police then resisted the call to disperse the crowds after judging that the congregation was quite sizable.