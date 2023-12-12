Bobi Wine clarifies LGBTQ+ stance amid govt misinterpretation

The leader of the National Unity Platform, Robert Kyagulanyi, commonly known as Bobi Wine, addressed concerns about his recent BBC interview where he was reported to have made comments seemingly in support of the LGBTQ+ community. Speaking at a media briefing held at the party headquarters in Kampala, he clarified that his statements had been misinterpreted by government propagandists and taken out of context. Kyagulanyi emphasized that his stance on the issue is well-known.