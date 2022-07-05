Boda Boda operators struggle to make ends meet

The soaring fuel prices in the country have affected several motorists, including Boda Boda operators, most of whom are finding it hard to survive in the prevailing economic situation. Some Boda Boda riders we spoke to say they hardly make any profits at the end of the day and that the high costs of fuel swallow every little penny they secure after long hustles. As NTV's Daniel Kibet reports, even Boda Boda riders, who acquired their motorcycles on loans are finding it hard to repay those loans while a number of them have defaulted.