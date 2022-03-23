Bodies of 3 geologists, 3 soldiers killed in Karamoja ambush recovered

Security has recovered six bodies of three geologists working with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development and three UPDF soldiers, who had escorted the geologists. The six are said to have been killed in Lotisan Sub County, Moroto district by a joint group of Turkana and Matheniko warriors. The soldier's guns were also taken. The group, which had gone to do a mineral mapping survey, included a Makerere University student, who was doing her internship with the ministry. Security in Karamoja has significantly deteriorated at the hands of armed cattle rustlers that have recently killed a number of people.