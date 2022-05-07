BoU refurbishes health center in Kyanamukaaka

The Deputy Governor of Bank of Uganda Dr Michael Atingi Ego has handed over a health facility to Kyanamukaaka sub county leadership. The donation has seen the central bank renovate the Labor ward, Laboratory, Infant warmer, Oxygen concentrator, maternal beds, maternity ward, cesarean set, among others. While handing over buildings, Dr Atingi said that BOU has the duty to contribute to the social-economic transformation of the country from a peasant to a modern society.