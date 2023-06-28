BOU rejects start of Central Shariah Advisory Council on Islamic Banking
Parliament has passed 4 of the 6 tax amendment bills geared at operationalizing Islamic banking once assented to by the president.
The August House plans to approve the remaining income tax amendment bill and that on Foreign Exchange on Thursday.
Crucially repealed in these amendments is the requirement for a Central Shari'ah Advisory Council in the Bank of Uganda that had been provided for under the Financial Institutions Act.