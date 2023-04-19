Breaking stigma about mental health and suicide

Mental health concerns and suicide rates continue to rise around the world, including in Uganda. In Uganda, mental illness affects an estimated 10% of the population and shockingly, suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people aged 15-29 in the country. Stuart Raymond Kasule - suicide prevention expert, Living Works has spent years working to raise awareness about suicide and to provide training to individuals and communities on how to recognize the signs of someone at risk and how to intervene effectively. He shared his expertise to help us understand the scope of the problem and what we can do to prevent suicide.