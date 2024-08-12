Breastfeeding Week: Uganda's progress and ongoing challenges
As World Breastfeeding Week concludes today, attention turns to the critical role breastfeeding plays in improving infant health globally, including here in Uganda.
The country has made significant strides in promoting exclusive breastfeeding, with recent data showing that 87% of mothers now practice exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of their infants' lives. However, despite this progress, several challenges remain. More in Health Focus.