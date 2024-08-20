BREWERIES INDUSTRY: UBL reports 12% sales growth

Uganda Breweries Limited, a subsidiary of USE-listed EABL has reported a growth in net sales of up to 12% in 2024. During his briefing with all media houses at the company’s factory in Luzira, the managing director Andrew Kilonzo also noted, that the brewer is focusing energies on attaining carbon neutrality in the next 7 years, a complete transition from diesel-powered industrial operations. He adds Uganda is currently losing billions in taxes as a result of illicit alcohol, with recent reports showing the sector accounts for 65% of market share, government losing some 600bn shillings every year.