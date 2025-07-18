Brig Gen Rwashande wins NRM flag for Lwemiyaga County

Hello
Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa
Ready to continue your informative journey with us?
Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.
Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.
Subscribe for a month to get full access
The primaries, which were conducted to select party flag bearers for various political positions ahead of the 2026 General Election, were marred by numerous reports of irregularities
This kind of fight within the Opposition gives Justine Nameere and the NRM hope that perhaps they stand a chance of claiming this area
"On paper, it purports to root for the will of the people and represents the voice of citizens; in practice, it is a façade...”