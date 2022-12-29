Bugisu leaders upset as Busamaga bridge collapses

Leaders in Mbale district, have expressed concern at the condition of Busamaga bridge on Nkonkonjeru road in Mbale city, which collapsed barely a week ago, following heavy rains that have hit the area, since July. Mbale district women MP Miriam Mukhaye says this has affected service delivery, making it hard for locals to access services like health care, since the bridge connects to different sub counties. They are also concerned that the area has received insufficient funds for the rehabilitation work, asking the government to increase funding for roads. UNRA Spokesperson Allan Ssempebwa has clarified that the bridge is still under construction.

