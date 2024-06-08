Builders tipped a day after 6 people were electrocuted

Speaking to NTV, Engineer Edith Nayigaga Ssengendo, who is the Director of Technical Regulations at the Electricity Regulatory Authority, says one should id It is a big mistake for one to ignore safety measures while constructing near power lines. On June 7, six people were electrocuted to death in Gando village in Mubende, as they erected a tent in preparation for a wedding. As Sudhir Byaruhanga reports, the expert has given tips on how to respond to an electrocution accident.