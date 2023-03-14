Bukedea residents despair over declining state of affairs

Teachers at Kachonga Primary School in Bukedea District are appealing to the prime minister's offices over the school's continuing state of disrepair. The school, which was founded by catholic missionaries in 1938, is operating out of dilapidated and condemned structures that were deemed unfit for learning more than 10 years ago. This was on the account of the large cracks and holes in the buildings as well as the termite mounds that are now filling the classrooms.