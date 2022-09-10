Bukedi officials worried PDM likely to fail over confusion
District officials in Bukedi are worried that the implementation of the parish development model may fail due to a lack of proper policies to manage the project.
They say various ministries are confusing them with conflicting guidelines, which have now affected the selection of enterprises, a move that may result in some members of the communities disappearing with the money.
This was revealed in the review meeting between the Bukedi PDM technical team and the deputy national coordinator of PDM Jovorine Kalisa.