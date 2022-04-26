Bukinda–Kyangwali evictees struggle to survive on handouts

Over 1000 residents of Bukinda Kyangwali who were evicted from their Land by the Office of the Prime Minister in 2013 and 2020 are relying on well-wishers for their survival. These remain camped at the office of the Kikuube Resident District Commissioner's office for the second month. They are not getting support from Government even after president Museveni directed authorities to hand back their land and compensate them for the property destroyed.