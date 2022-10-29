Bunyoro Kitara Anglican diocese to continue with fete despite Ebola

Bunyoro Kitara Diocese has insisted on going ahead with plans to hold its Golden Jubilee celebrations amidst the Ebola Scare that has left some parts of the area under a lockdown. According to the Bishop of Bunyoro Kitara Diocese Samuel Kahuma Abwooli, the diocese has achieved quite a number of things in the last 50 years, including the construction of the Bishop's House, vehicles for pastors and churches, as the Diocese had only two at the time of its inception.