Bunyoro Public University construction starts in Hoima

The contractor of Bunyoro Public University has toured the site at Bulera Core Primary Teachers College in Hoima City to start preliminary works. The College offered 20 acres of land for the establishment of a public university out of the 42 acres they own. Surveyors from the Ministry of Lands surveyed the said piece of land to ascertain the total acreage that the College donated. The UPDF Engineering Brigade will undertake the construction of the University.