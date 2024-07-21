Bursars demand pay rise as teachers’ salaries increase
Secondary school bursars are demanding a pay rise, saying it is unfair that their salaries have not been increased while teachers in the same institutions have received pay enhancements. Banzil Odong, the chairperson of the National Bursars Association, says the government has long ignored salary enhancements for bursars, which demoralizes them.
Joy Tamwetaliza, Commissioner for Human Resources in the Education Service Commission, told the bursars during their meeting in Mbale that their concern is valid.