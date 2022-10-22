Bushenyi prisoners to get free legal services

The Foundation for Human Rights Initiative (FHRI) has launched a campaign to offer free legal services to poor and vulnerable suspects and inmates remanded in different government prisons in Greater Bushenyi. The launch of the 1.5 billion shillings free legal service project follows concerns raised by prison officers regarding the congestion of inmates in prison facilities. The officers maintain that the number of suspects and inmates has gone beyond capacity so many times hence posing a serious challenge when it comes to accommodation in the small prison wards.